Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,900 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The company had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

