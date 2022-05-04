15,000 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

