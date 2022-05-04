Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 900 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.45. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 74.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on JJSF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.