Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $544,000 in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,933,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

FSR stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Fisker Profile (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.