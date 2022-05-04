Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 900 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIII. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIII opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

