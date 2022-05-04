Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $76,744,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,115,000. Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,316,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,618,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

JXN opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

