Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 700.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $32,562,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

