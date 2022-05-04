Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 73.0% during the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 295,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in StoneCo by 253.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 378,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in StoneCo by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

StoneCo Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.