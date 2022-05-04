Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ferro were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in Ferro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 130,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ferro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ferro by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOE stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

Ferro ( NYSE:FOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

