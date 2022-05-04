Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE MD opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

