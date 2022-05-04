Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.96 Million Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 856.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,047.4% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average is $210.00. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $121.32 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.59.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

