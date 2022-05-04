Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 25,500 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 656,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after purchasing an additional 245,417 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

