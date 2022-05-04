Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMEH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $5,521,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 750.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

AMEH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

AMEH stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.