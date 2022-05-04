13,600 Shares in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Ranpak by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 866,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 554,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ranpak by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ranpak by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACK opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACK. TheStreet lowered Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

