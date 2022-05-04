Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,200 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.

MDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

