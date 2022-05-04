Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after buying an additional 68,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,712. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $66.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

About Travel + Leisure (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.