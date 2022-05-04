Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 190,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in OPKO Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 1,085,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.