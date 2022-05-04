Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Criteo were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Criteo by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.01 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

