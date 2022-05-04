Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $2,196,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,117.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,463 in the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $73.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

Sprout Social stock opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.13 and a beta of 1.49. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

