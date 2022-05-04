Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,300 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after purchasing an additional 534,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $13,358,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,870,000 after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.87. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYND. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.32.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

