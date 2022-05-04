Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,300 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after buying an additional 351,300 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after buying an additional 172,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,466,000 after buying an additional 147,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after buying an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $133.49 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

