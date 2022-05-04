Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,556 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 674,434 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

GrafTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.