Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $628,000 Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.