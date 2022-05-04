First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,966 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $390.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.