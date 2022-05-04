Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,769,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $20,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBS. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE:SBS opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

