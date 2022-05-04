Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Curtiss-Wright worth $20,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 423,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 514,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,477 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

CW opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.68.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $565,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.