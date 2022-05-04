First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,831 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Deckers Outdoor worth $21,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock opened at $271.45 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $231.88 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.55. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.27.

Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.