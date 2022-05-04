First Trust Advisors LP Takes $20.21 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 663,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $62,479,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 203.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 276,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 185,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

OGN stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.10.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

