First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $21,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,549,000 after acquiring an additional 269,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Toro Company has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $117.92.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Toro Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.