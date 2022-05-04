Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.22% of Lindsay worth $20,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lindsay by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 32.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lindsay by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.78. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

