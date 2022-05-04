First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Graphic Packaging worth $21,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

