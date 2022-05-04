First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 353,670 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 353,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $21,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

