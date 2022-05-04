First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,503 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OneSpan by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.61. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

