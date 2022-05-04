First Trust Advisors LP Has $21.30 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Service Co. International worth $21,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,616 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

