First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 52,918 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,918 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $21,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

NYSE:SPG opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

