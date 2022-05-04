Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 2.63. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,315,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

