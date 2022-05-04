ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 7,055 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nixon Capital LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Lamb Weston by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.