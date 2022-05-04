Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $550.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INTU. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $430.84 on Monday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

