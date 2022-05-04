Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $550.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INTU. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $430.84 on Monday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
