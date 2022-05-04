Barclays Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $130.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

LYB opened at $110.92 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

