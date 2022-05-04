Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FISV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.60. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

