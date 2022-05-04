Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle, popularly known as JLL, have outperformed the industry in the past year. Strength in the Leasing and Capital markets as well as valuation increases in its strategic technological investments are expected to keep supporting the company's financials. Its wide range of products and services and a spate of strategic investment activities to capitalize on market consolidations augur well for long-term growth. Its superior operating platform and market share expansion are likely to help achieve strong growth and generate decent cash flows. However, stiff competition from major regional and local industry players is a major concern. Also, the rising geopolitical tension makes us apprehensive. The recent earnings estimate revision trend for 2022 indicates an unfavorable outlook for the company, with estimates moving south.”

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.20.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $218.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.22 and a 200-day moving average of $246.53. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.