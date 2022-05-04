Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KNSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Shares of KNSL opened at $218.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,450,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 175,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,434,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

