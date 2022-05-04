Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $312.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $344.00 to $312.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.98.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $245.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $232.01 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.55.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

