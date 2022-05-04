StockNews.com Upgrades Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) to “Buy”

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN opened at $162.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.47 and a 200-day moving average of $151.49. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.