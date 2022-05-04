Cowen Begins Coverage on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMAB. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $34.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 418,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 1,094.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,659 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 100,229.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 136,312 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares during the period. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

