FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FSBW opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.12. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

