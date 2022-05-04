CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

NYSE KMX opened at $95.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in CarMax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after acquiring an additional 460,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its position in CarMax by 49.8% during the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,948,000 after acquiring an additional 374,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.



