Mizuho Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $14.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at $12,796,811.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $371,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,357 shares of company stock worth $3,430,034 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

