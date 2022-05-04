L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Cut to $298.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $237.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.55. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

