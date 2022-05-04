KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $20.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.